The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly abducting and raping an 11-year-old girl at a madrassa in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad, The Indian Express reported. The accused would be produced before the juvenile board on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh said.

“Between 9.30 pm and 10 pm last night, a Delhi Police team reached our station and asked for help in recovering a girl who had allegedly gone missing from Ghazipur,” Singh told the daily. The police then sent her for medical examination. The accused has been sent to juvenile justice home, ANI reported.

The girl’s father claimed that she went missing on April 21. He filed a police complaint after she did not get back from the market. The police said they managed to access closed-circuit television footage purportedly showing the 17-year-old taking her in an auto rickshaw. The accused allegedly knew the girl. The police claimed that they also found details of the accused from call record details of a phone at the girl’s home. This reportedly helped them track them down.