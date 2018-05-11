The police in Jammu and Kashmr’s Anantnag district on Friday traced a tourist from Haryana who had gone missing on Thursday evening to Jammu. Rahul Basan, a resident of Sonipat district, travelled to the state with 14 others to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine and other places, the police said.

The members of Basan’s group told the police that he went missing after stepping out of the

Mattan temple in Anantnag while they were praying.

This incident comes days after a tourist from Chennai died in a stone-pelting incident near Srinagar on May 7. R Thirumani, 22, and his parents were on their way to a resort in Gulmarg when they were caught in protests in Narbal, just outside the capital. Thirumani suffered a head injury and died later that day. His mother and another relative were also injured in the attack. “My head hangs in shame,” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said after meeting Thirumani’s family. “It is very sad and heartbreaking.”