The Supreme Court on Friday directed the chief justices or acting chief justices of all High Courts to set up anti-sexual harassment committees in courts within two months, PTI reported.

It, however, told Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal to set up the committees in the High Court and in all district courts in the national capital within a week in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, Redressal) Act, 2013.

The law requires workplaces to form Internal Complaints Committees to hear cases of sexual harassment at work. For workplaces with fewer than 10 employees, or when the employer himself is accused, district officers are required to form “local committees” to receive complaints under Section 6 of the law.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra gave the ruling in response to an advocate’s petition accusing some lawyers and members of the Delhi Bar Association of assaulting her at the Tis Hazari district court complex. The court told the lawyers and the woman advocate to come to an amicable settlement, and directed the police not to arrest anyone based on the cross-FIRs filed by the two parties.

It also asked the Delhi Police Crime Branch to investigate the FIRs and moved any trial the trials that would may come out of this to the Patiala House court.