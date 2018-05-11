A policeman was killed after suspected militants attacked a guard post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, the GNS news agency reported. The incident led to a gunfight between security forces and the militants, according to PTI.

The policeman, identified as Shamim Ahmed, was critically injured in the gunfight and died on the way to hospital.

Security forces successfully repelled the attack, which took place in the district’s Wardwan area, the police said, adding that all arms and ammunition at the guard post were safe. The area was cordoned off after the attack.

The attack was followed by clashes between residents and government forces, Greater Kashmir reported. Youths reportedly hurled rocks at Indian Army vehicles after the attack.