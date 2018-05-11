The BSE Sensex closed 289.52 points up at 35,535.79 on Friday, a three-month high. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also gained 89.95 points to close at 10,806.50.

The major gains in the two indices were the result of a positive trend in global equities, modest inflation in the United States and the Assembly elections in Karnataka on Saturday, Mint reported.

Asian Paints was the top gainer on both the Sensex and Nifty. Other major gainers at the BSE were Tata Steel, Larsen, Yes Bank and HDFC. On the Nifty, the four biggest gainers apart from Asian Paints were HPCL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta and BPCL.

The stocks of Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharmaceuticals declined the most on both indices. The other top losers on the BSE were Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp and National Thermal Power Corporation. Titan Company, Tata Motors and Hero Motocorp were the other top losers on the NSE Nifty.

All major Asian indices with the exception of the Shanghai SE Composite index rose on Friday. The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose by over 312 points, Japan’s Nikkei 225 by over 261 points, and the Taiwan index nearly 99 points. The Australian stock market finished flat at 0.5 points higher, and the Shanghai index declined slightly, by 11.15 points.

The Indian rupee was trading flat, just one paise up against the US dollar at 67.30, at 4.24 pm.