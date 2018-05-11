A sessions court in Tamil Nadu on Friday rejected the bail plea of an assistant professor who was arrested on April 16 in connection with an alleged sex scandal, reported PTI. Devanga Arts College professor Nirmala Devi is accused of luring students to provide sexual favours to senior university officials.

District Sessions judge Singaraj adjourned the hearing on the bail petitions of two other accused in the case – V Murugan and Karuppasamy – to May 18. Murugan, who is a senior faculty member at the Madurai Kamaraj University, to which the college is affiliated, was arrested on April 24. Karuppasamy, a research assistant, surrendered in a court in Madurai.

The scandal came to light after a telephonic conversation between Devi and a group of college girls was leaked. She reportedly told investigating agencies that Murugan and Karuppasamy instigated her to trap the girls. In the leaked audio clip, Devi claimed that she knew Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the university’s chancellor. Purohit has denied any link with Devi. He has ordered retired Indian Administrative Service officer R Santhanam to carry out an inquiry. The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department is also conducting its own investigation.