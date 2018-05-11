A mob of 30 to 40 people allegedly thrashed five Kashmiris in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony on Thursday night. The police have initiated an investigation, an unidentified officer told PTI.

The incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral.

One of the victims said they were targeted because they are Kashmiris. “My sisters were abused and beaten up,” he told PTI. “I have a broken left hand and one of my guests who had come to visit us was also attacked. It was a planned attack and the accused were carrying hockey sticks.” He alleged that the accused shouted slogans like “Kashmiri terrorists should be sent back”.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah asked Home Minister Rajnath Singh to get the matter investigated urgently. “Kashmiris are blamed for feeling alienated and acting on those feelings, but what do you expect when they see other Kashmiris treated like this in the national capital?” he tweeted.