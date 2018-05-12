West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that a group of people, who she did not name, have hired professional assassins to kill her, IANS reported.

“The killers have even made a recce of my home at Kalighat,” Banerjee told a private Bengali news channel. “I came to know of this because I am part of the administration. The police asked me several times to shift to a safer location but I refused. I am not scared of dying. If I live behind security cover I will start distancing myself from the people.”

When the channel asked her to disclose the conspirators’ names, she refused. “I have never spoken about this to anyone,” the Hindustan Times quoted the Trinamool Congress chief as saying. “My party leaders do not know of this. Nor does my family. I am disclosing this in public for the first time.”

Banerjee revealed that she had prepared a will naming leaders who will take charge of the party in her absence. “Nothing will happen to my party if I die,” she said. “Everything is sorted.”