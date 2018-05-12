Goa Congress on Saturday said the state should either be given a chief minister or the “undemocratically installed government” should be removed, referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, PTI reported. BJP President Amit Shah will visit Goa on Sunday.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is currently in the United States and is being treated for a pancreatic ailment.

Goa Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik alleged that the BJP had formed the government in the state against the wishes of the people as the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly polls held in 2017. Naik said that the state has been leaderless for the last two months, while the government has been in a state of paralysis.

“Either Shah should give Goa its chief minister or he should take back this undemocratically installed government,” Naik told reporters at a press conference in Panaji.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar alleged no cabinet meetings were being held and the people were frustrated over lack of governance. He said the Congress had urged the state Governor Mridula Sinha to provide periodic medical bulletin on Parrikar’s health, but she had not shown any interest.

Goa’s Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that he was unsure when Parrikar would return to the state. “He is undergoing treatment...he is in the best hands of the world,” Rane told reporters, according to IANS. “Doctors are very happy with his progress and I think we should just leave it at that. Let him come back fine.”