The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to see thunderstorm accompanied with squall over the next two days. The agency said parts of Rajasthan are likely to see dust storm over the next two days.

Thunderstorm over the hill states is due to a new western disturbance that is likely to start from Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are also likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Odisha, Maharashtra, among other states.

Isolated places over coastal and south Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep are likely to see rain over the next few days. Heatwave like conditions will prevail in some parts of Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said.

“Temperature can go up to 47 to 50 degree Celsius in parts of Rajasthan,” Chetan Sharma, scientist at the India Meteorological Department, told ANI. “Temperature would be around 45 degree Celsius in Jaipur in the months of May and June. Bikaner, Churu and adjoining districts will be more hot.”

More than 115 people died and dozens were injured in squalls and sandstorms in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on May 2. At least 10 died in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh following heavy rain on May 3. Many people were also injured in these states, as well as in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.