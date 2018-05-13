Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday that Indian security forces should exercise “restraint” during the month of Ramzan, which begins next week. Mufti asked the security forces to “to scale down confrontation with the civilian population and on-the-run militants” during Ramzan and the Amarnath Yatra, The Hindu reported.

Mufti’s statements come after the People’s Democratic Party’s alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Thursday rejected her proposal for a unilateral ceasefire during Ramzan.

The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the Unified Headquarters, which comprise all security forces including the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force. “The security agencies should adopt a calibrated response to various situations during the coming month of Ramzan, the tourist season and the period of Amarnath Yatra,” Mufti said. “They should provide a secure environment and hassle-free movement during the holy month.”

The chief minister also asked the security forces to synchronise their efforts and to follow a standard operating procedure.