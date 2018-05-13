Police in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city arrested two members of the Gujjar community on Friday for allegedly killing a Dalit man and wounding two of his relatives, The Indian Express reported. The incident, which occurred on Thursday night, was the result of an argument purportedly over the victims’ use of a water canal in the village.

The accused shot the deceased – 20-year-old Vikas, his father Ved Pal and another relative identified as 25-year-old Amit, the Hindustan Times reported. The injured are being treated at a hospital in Dehradun.

A police official said that the victim’s brother Rokeen filed a first information report at the Jhabrera police station on Friday against six persons, all Gujjars, under sections including Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an unidentified police official said.

“Two main accused in the case — Mehkaar and Lalit — have been arrested and have been kept at the Jhabrera police station,” Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar told The Indian Express. “The search for the remaining four is on.”