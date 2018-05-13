Patna police have ordered personnel in 11 districts to assist the Gaya police in an investigation into the alleged rape of a minor, The Times of India reported. The incident came to light after a video showing several men raping the girl went viral. The video follows the case of another viral clip showing several young men disrobing a minor in Jehanabad town on April 29.

In the fresh video, the girl is purportedly seen begging the culprits to stop.

Patna Inspector General Nayyar Hasnain Khan said a zero first information report had been lodged in the Kotwali police station on May 11. “The first information report was lodged in Gaya as the dialect audible in the video is of Magadh,” Khan said. A zero first information report is one that can be filed at any police station.

Khan said the report will be transferred to the station concerned after police officials ascertain the place where the crime was committed.

In the case of the Jehanabad video, the police have arrested all 13 people seen, including eight minors.