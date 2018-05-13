A Telugu Desam Party worker was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl repeatedly for four months and impregnating her in Andhra Pradesh’s Dachepalli village, NDTV reported. Earlier this month, a nine-year-old was raped in Dacehpalli in Guntur district, triggering protests in the village.

The girl and her family on Saturday lodged a police complaint in which the accused was identified as 43-year-old Mahbub Vali. The girl was then sent to Gurazala Government Hospital, where it was found that she was three months pregnant, reported The New Indian Express. “If necessary, we will send her to Guntur hospital,” said Guruzala Deputy Superintendent of Police KVVNV Prasad, according to NDTV.

The family alleged that Vali lured the girl with carbonated drinks and allegedly raped her at a neighbour’s house. The girl told police that Vali threatened her against speaking to her family about the incident and allegedly raped her multiple times after that.

“He [Vali] had promised to help me and my family, and now he has done this to my sister,” The girl’s sister told NDTV. “He threatened and exploited my sister.”