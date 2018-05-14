A United States-based company has suspended an Indian employee, Ashish Kaul, for his abusive tweets about Kashmiri women. Development Dimensions International suspended Kaul after his tweets calling for the rape and killing of Kashmiri women were circulated on social media.

Social media websites Twitter and Facebook have also suspended Kaul’s account after he posted the tweets, Greater Kashmir reported.

Development Dimensions International Chief Executive Officer Tacy Byham and President David Tessmann-Keys posted a statement on the company website, saying they were “shocked and saddened” by Kaul’s tweets. “As soon as we learned about the social media posts, we immediately suspended the employee and launched an investigation to determine the full scope of the issue,” the firm said. “As of May 12, we have accepted the individual’s resignation. This individual’s opinions were his alone, and do not reflect our values.”

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed a case against Kaul on Saturday for the abusive tweets, The Indian Express reported. “Police in Kashmir took cognisance of the matter after it found tweet posts were abusive and attracts offences covered under law,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

The police also said they had contacted Twitter for details of the user, and wanted to know his location in order to prosecute the case.