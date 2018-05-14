The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations declared the results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination, or the Class 10 exam, and the Indian School Certificate, or Class 12 exam, on Monday. The pass percentage for Class 10 is 98.51% and that for Class 12 is 96.21%, the board announced.

Swayam Das of St Mary’s ICSE School in Navi Mumbai secured the first position in the Class 10 exam with an aggregate of 99.4%. Abhijnan Chakraborty of Smt Lilavatibai Podar High School in Mumbai bagged the first rank in the Class 12 exams with an aggregate of 99.5%. Students can check their results on cisce.org, and also on cisce.azurewebsites.net. They can also use the SMS format provided on the website.

In ICSE, girls have done better with a pass percentage of 98.95% while boys got a pass percentage of 98.15%. In ISC too, girls achieved a pass percentage of 97.63%, and boys 94.96%.

The southern region has the best pass percentage, 99.69%, followed by the western region, 99.67%, in ICSE. In the Class 12 exams too, the southern region did better with a pass percentage of 98.38%, and the western region followed with a pass percentage of 97.22%.

The ICSE exam was conducted from February 26 to March 28 this year, while the ISC exam was held between February 7 and April 2. Around 1.8 lakh students appeared for ICSE across India this year, while 81,000 students appeared for ISC.

The council has reduced the minimum percentage required to pass for Class 10 from 35% to 33% this year, and for Class 12 from 40% to 35%.

Last year, around 1.75 lakh students appeared for the ICSE and 98.53% passed. Around 74,000 took the ISC exams and 96.47% cleared it.