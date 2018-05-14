A special National Investigation Agency court on Monday convicted 18 people who were accused of organising a secret camp of the banned Islamic Students Federation of India in Kerala’s Wagamon, the Hindustan Times reported. The court acquitted 17 others after holding the trial via video conference, connecting jails in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Bengaluru.

An investigation into the case indicated that those who had participated in the camp, held from December 10 to 12, 2007, were trained in handling arms, making petrol bombs, motorbike racing and rope climbing. The camp is believed to have been a platform for the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.

There were 38 accused in the case, but two are absconding and one was shot dead when he allegedly tried to escape from Bhopal Central Jail in 2016, the report said. The convicted have been charged with waging a war against the country, criminal conspiracy, violating the arms act and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The court will announce the quantum of punishment on Tuesday.