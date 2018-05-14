Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s nephew Vinay Kumar Bansal was sent to two days’ police custody on Monday in connection with an alleged scam in the Public Works Department. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal passed the order, PTI reported.

Bansal runs a construction firm. He is the son of Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, who was also an accused in the case.

The Delhi government’s anti-corruption branch arrested him on May 10 for allegedly submitting fake bills worth Rs 6 crore for construction work that were not completed.

In May 2017, the anti-corruption unit registered three separate first information reports in the case on the basis of a complaint that whistle-blower Rahul Sharma had filed. Sharma alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi in 2015-’16.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that Bansal’s arrest is an act of political vendetta. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on May 10 criticised the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. He accused them of using the Delhi Police and the anti-corruption agency to harass the party’s leaders and their family members.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau falls under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government’s vigilance department, but its senior officers report to the lieutenant governor.