Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who is suffering from pancreatitis, was admitted to Mumbai Lilavati Hospital on Monday, ANI reported.

The Bombay High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case on May 4, and the senior politician underwent treatment at the civic-run KEM Hospital before being discharged five days later.

Earlier on Monday, Bhujbal appeared in a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court. He later visited the hospital for a medical examination, The Indian Express reported. “He is being looked after by concerned specialists,” said Lilavati Hospital’s chief operating officer Dr V Ravishankar.

The 70-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader is accused of misusing his position to launder Rs 857 crore during the redevelopment of the Maharashtra Sadan, which is the state guesthouse in New Delhi. He allegedly accepted kickbacks through firms owned by his relatives.