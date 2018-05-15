Karnataka election results: Siddaramaiah trails in Chamundeshwari, early trends show BJP ahead
GT Devegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) is leading over Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari by over 5,000 votes.
|Party
|Leads (152/222 seats)
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|72
|Indian National Congress
|44
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|33
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|1
|Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party
|1
|Independent
|1
The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Karnataka began at 8 am on Tuesday. Over 72% of the electorate had turned out to vote in elections for 222 of the state’s 224 constituencies on Saturday. Elections for two constituencies in Bengaluru will take place later.
The two faces vying for Karnataka’s chief minister’s spot are the incumbent Congress’ Siddaramaiah and BS Yeddyurappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Janata Dal (Secular), however, is likely to be kingmaker as exit polls have suggested a hung Assembly is likely.
The elections are significant because Karnataka is the only major state remaining with the Congress.
Live updates
9.52 am: The Congress is leading over the BJP in terms of vote share. Congress has 38.2% and BJP has 37.9% of the votes so far, the ECI website shows. JD(S) has a 17% vote share.
9.49 am: B Sreeramalu is closing the gap against Siddaramaiah in Badami seat. He now has 6,196 votes, while the chief minister is at 6,494, according the Election Commission website.
9.44 am: HD Kumaraswamy is leading in Ramanagara constituency with 8,534 votes. Congress candidate Iqbal Hussain is second with 5,166 votes.
9.43 am: In Hyderabad Karnataka region, the BJP is leading in 14 seats, Congress in 13 and JD(S) in two seats.
9.40 am: “I will decide once all the results are out,” HD Deve Gowda of the JD(S) tells News18 on his course of action.
9.37 am: BJP is leading in 10 of the 19 seats in Coastal Karnataka.
9.33 am: In Belgaum Uttar, BJP’s Anil S Benake is leading over sitting Congress MLA Fairoz Nuruddin Sait by over 2,200 votes.
9.30 am: In Shikaripura, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is leading against Congress’ GB Malatesh by 3,420 votes, reports ANI. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is ahead in Badami by 1,277 votes.
9.25 am: In Belagavi Rural, Congress’ Lakshmi Hebbalkar is leading by 1,522 votes over BJP’s Sanjay Patil.
9.24 am: Ramalinga Reddy, the home minister, is leading by 2,809 votes in BTM Layout constituency of Bengaluru.
9.23 am: In Bilgi, trends show a likely reversal from the 2013 results. BJP’s Murugesh Nirani is leading over sitting Congress MLA JT Patil.
9.21 am: In Mysuru’s Muslim-majority Narasimharaja constituency, Tanveer Sait of Congress is leading by 1,704 votes over Sandesh Swamy of BJP, the Election Commission website shows.
9.20 am: MB Patil, the water resources minister, is leading in Babaleshwar. He had won the elections in 2008 and 2013. Food and Civil Supplies Minister UT Abdul Khader is leading in Mangaluru over BJP’s Santosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru.
9.17 am: GT Devegowda of JD(S) leads in Chamundeshwari with 6,879 votes. Congress’ Siddaramaiah has 3,425 votes, according to the Election Commission.
In Bengaluru’s Yeshvanthapura constituency, TN Javarayi Gwoda of JD(S) is ahead of incumbent ST Somasekhar of the Congress.
9.15 am: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot tells ANI all options, including partnering with the JD(S), are open for the party. “These are initial trends, we hope Congress will form the government in Karnataka and are confident of it,” he says.
9.13 am: In Basavanagudi constituency of Bengaluru, K Bagegowda of JD(S) is leading over Ravi Subramanya, the sitting MLA of BJP.
9.11 am: Prabhu Chauhan of BJP is leading in Aurad constituency of Bidar district, the ECI website shows. Chauhan had won in 2008 and 2013 as well.
9.07 am: HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) is leading over the Congress candidate by 1,552 votes in Ramanagara, ANI reports.
9.03 am: Umanatha A Kotian of BJP is leading by 6,792 votes in Moodabidri, Dakshina Kannada district, according to ECI. It was won by K Abhayachandra of Congress in 2013.
9.02 am: Siddaramaiah is leading in Badami, according to News18.
8.53 am: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trailing by 2,120 votes in Chamundeshwari after the first round of counting, according to News18.
8.49 am: Official trends from the Election Commission show the BJP is ahead in two seats and the Congress in one.
8.47 am: Congress’ Priyank Kharge, the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, is trailing in Chittapur, according to The News Minute.
8.43 am: Early trends from CNN-News18 now show Congress ahead in 34 seats and the BJP in 39 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) and Bahujan Samaj Party coalition is ahead in 21 seats.
8.39 am: BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is ahead in the Shikaripura constituency, The News Minute reports. HD Kumaraswamy is leading in Ramanagara.
8.37 am: Congress candidate from Sarvagnanagar, KJ George, is leading, according to The News Minute. Counting in Badami has started and Siddaramaiah is leading.
8.33 am: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trailing from Chamundeshwari seat, News18 reports. The counting in Badami seat, the other seat he is contesting from, is yet to begin.
8.31 am: Counting was delayed in Bengaluru Rural seat by half an hour, according to the Hindustan Times.
8.29 am: Congress is leading in 33 seats, the BJP in 31 and the JD(S) in nine seats, Public TV reports.
8.21 am: Current leads show BJP ahead in 17 seats and the Congress ahead in 16, News18 reports. The JD(S) is ahead in 11 constituencies.
8.19 am: Congress candidate DK Shivakumar is leading in Kanakapura, according to TV9.
8.18 am: HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) is leading from Ramanagara, CNN-News18 reports.
8.04 am: The counting of votes has started, ANI reports. Postal ballots will be counted first.
8 am: Senior Congress leaders will decide on whether the party will form an alliance with Janata Dal (Secular), Yathindra, candidate from Varuna and Siddaramaiah’s son, tells ANI. However, he says he is hopeful the party can form the government on its own.
7.57 am: Here is a look at the seat shares of the three major parties in the previous three Assembly elections in the state:
7.47 am: Janata Dal (Secular)’s HD Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math before the counting, ANI reports.
7.38 am: BJP leader B Sriramalu is seen praying before the counting, ANI reports. He is his party’s candidate against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Badami constituency.
7.37 am: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sadananda Gowda has said his party will get more than 120 seats, News18 reports.
7.23 am: Tight security is in place for the counting of votes. Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in strong rooms, where voting machines are stored after polling, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat tells ANI. As many as 50,000 police personnel are deployed across 38 counting centres in the state – 11,000 of them are in Bengaluru alone, ANI reports.
7.15 am: Exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka, in which case regional outfit Janata Dal (Secular) will play a key role. A party needs 113 seats to form the government in the state. No party has retained power in Assembly elections in Karnataka in nearly four decades.