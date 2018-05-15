A Border Security Force personnel was killed on Monday in firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the border there, according to PTI. They resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on forward posts in the Manguchak area on Monday night, an unidentified official told PTI. The Indian Army retaliated effectively, the officer added.

The soldier has been identified as constable Devendra Singh. He was admitted to the military hospital after he was hit by a bullet, but succumbed to his injuries. The officer told PTI that intermittent firing between the two sides was still underway.

The firing comes four days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday, an alert was sounded in Jammu and the BSF noticed suspicious movement of a group of five persons, believed to be militants, along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

At least 33 people, including 17 security personnel, have been killed in over 700 alleged incidents of Pakistan shelling in the state this year.