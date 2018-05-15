The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it has appointed senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi an eminent jurist in the selection committee for appointment of the Lokpal, PTI reported. Attorney General KK Venugopal said the decision was taken on May 11.

The selection committee is chaired by the prime minister. The post of eminent jurist in the Lokpal selection panel has been lying vacant since the death of senior advocate PP Rao in September.

Rohatgi was appointed the attorney general of India when the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government took over at the Centre in May 2014. He resigned from the post in June.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Common Cause regarding the non-appointment of the anti-graft ombudsman despite the top court’s verdict in April 2017. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on July 2.