Petrol and diesel prices in the national capital touched Rs 74.95 and Rs 66.36 on Tuesday, just a day after state-run oil companies resumed the dynamic pricing mechanism on Monday, reported IANS.

Petrol prices were hiked by 17 paise a litre and diesel by 21 paise on Monday after a 19-day gap. After the revision, a litre of petrol was priced at Rs 74.8 in Delhi, while diesel cost Rs 66.14.

Petrol prices in other metros too were at a new high on Tuesday – Rs 77.65 in Kolkata, Rs 82.79 in Mumbai and Rs 77.77 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel prices touched Rs 68.9 in Kolkata (Rs 68.68 on Monday), Rs 70.66 in Mumbai (Rs 70.43) and Rs 70.02 in Chennai (Rs 69.79).

The previous prices recorded in these cities was Rs 78.03 (Kolkata, August 2014), Rs 83.62 (Mumbai, September 2013) and Rs 79.55 (Chennai, September 2013), according to IANS.

State-run oil firms had kept the rates unchanged since April 24, nearly three weeks before Karnataka went to the polls on May 12. They, however, did not confirm if this decision was dictated by the Union government in view of the Karnataka Assembly elections. Since June, the price of fuel in India has been revised almost daily in sync with fluctuations in the price of oil in international markets.