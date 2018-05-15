Local authorities said several people have believed to be missing after a boat they were travelling in capsized in the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. All the occupants of the boat were members of the Kondareddi tribal community, The Indian Express reported. They were travelling to their homes after selling their produce at a weekly market in Varapalli.

“We are not sure what caused the boat to capsize,” Additional Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla told The Indian Express. “We are interviewing those who swam ashore to ascertain what happened. The river is very narrow now and not very deep, so if the boat had a problem the boat driver could have reached the river bank within five minutes.”

A National Disaster Response Force team has been deployed to the site, Hindustan Times reported. Local police personnel are also involved in the rescue operations. The boat’s owner, Mohammad Khaja, surrendered, police in Devipatnam said.