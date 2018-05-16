One person was shot dead in Goalpokhar in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district on Wednesday, ABP Ananda reported, as panchayat elections were held again in 568 booths across 19 districts. Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Police and Rapid Action Force personnel baton-charged voters in the area after they started protesting as the voting process started late.

In Malda’s Ratua, unidentified people brandished a gun at a polling booth and fled with the ballot box, ANI reported. In Uttar Dinajpur’s Raiganj, Sub-Divisional Officer TN Sherpa was assaulted by voting personnel who were protesting against the death of presiding officer Rajkumar Roy, Ei Samay reported. Roy went missing on Monday, and his body was found the next day.

At Amdanga, in North 24-Parganas district, a mob beat up a sub-divisional police officer for allegedly not making adequate security arrangements at the counting centre.

Till 1 pm, 42.07% votes had been polled, ABP Ananda reported.

The State Election Commission on Tuesday ordered re-polling in 10 booths in Hooghly district, 28 booths in West Midnapore, 52 booths in Coochbehar, 63 booths in Murshidabad, 60 booths in Nadia, 59 booths in North 24 Parganas, 55 booths in Malda, 73 booths in Uttar Dinajpur and 26 booths in South 24 Parganas district, among others. At least 18 people were killed in violence on Monday during the elections.

The state government and the police were asked to make elaborate security arrangements to ensure voting is held in a free and fair manner.

West Bengal: Unidentified miscreants escape with a ballot box from polling booth no. 76 in Malda's Ratua, also brandish a gun. #PanchayatElections pic.twitter.com/kPlE2MqWfN — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018