The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed its supplementary chargesheet against diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi and his companies under the Gitanjali Group in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, reported PTI.

In the supplementary chargesheet filed in Mumbai’s CBI special court, the agency has charged 16 entities, besides Choksi and his companies – Gitanjali Gems Limited, Gilli India Limited and Nakshatra Brand Limited – with criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to PTI. The chargesheet also focuses on the Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit of close to Rs 600 crore of the total loss of over Rs 7,000 crore to Punjab National Bank by Choksi, reported The Indian Express.

On Monday, the CBI had filed its first chargesheet in the case, detailing the role of fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and an executive in Modi’s company. The first chargesheet also has details of the alleged role of Punjab National Bank’s former chief Usha Ananthasubramanian. PNB Executive Directors KV Brahmaji Rao and Sanjiv Sharan, and General Manager (International Operations) Nehal Ahad were also named.

Between January and March, the CBI has filed three FIRs in the case – against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Modi’s Firestar Diamonds.