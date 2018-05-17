Votes for the West Bengal panchayat elections will be counted from 8 am on Thursday. On Wednesday, repolling was held at 572 booths across 19 districts, in which around 68% of the electorate voted.

At least 24 people died and dozens were injured on Monday in violence during the elections, and one person died during repolling on Wednesday. The central government has asked for a second detailed report on the violence, saying that the initial report was “sketchy”.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had said repolling was held peacefully and in a “free and fair” manner, contrary to the Left and Bharatiya Janata Party’s views. Both opposition parties were against the manner in which the state election commission chose which booths to hold re-polling at. “The SEC did not order repoll in those booths where we saw the TMC letting loose a reign of terror,” Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s leader Sujan Chakraborty said. “Repolling has been ordered in those booths where TMC candidates might lose the polls.”

The BJP said they had demanded repolling at 2,300 booths across the state. “In today’s repoll too there were incidents of violence and in few places police acted swiftly,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday.