The government announced on Wednesday that Indore is India’s cleanest city, followed by Bhopal and Chandigarh.

The Swachh Survekshan 2018 Awards were announced by Union Minister of State (Independent charge) Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Wednesday. As part of the Swachh Survekshan 2018, the government surveyed 4,203 cities across India between January and March to assess cleanliness.

Looking at the way citizens of big winning cities had turned Swachhata into a Jan Andolan, I am not surprised at the results. Congratulations #Indore & #Bhopal for a repeat performance at #1&2. Well done #Chandigarh for coming in 3rd.

Others will surely try & catch up next year.

Among the states, Jharkhand was judged the cleanest, followed by Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Among capitals, Greater Mumbai was ranked the cleanest, while Rajasthan’s Jaipur was judged the fastest mover state capital. Jharkhand’s Ranchi was the best state capital as per citizen’s feedback, while Goa’s Panaji had the best innovation and practices. Telangana’s Hyderabad got the award for the best capital in solid waste management.

Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada was judged the cleanest city among those with a population of more than 10 lakh while Karnataka’s Mysuru is the cleanest among cities with a population between 3 lakh and 10 lakh. The Municipal Council of New Delhi bagged the award for the cleanest among cities with a population of 1 lakh to 3 lakh.