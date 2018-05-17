The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two police sub-inspectors in connection with the death of the Unnao rape case complainant’s father. The teenager had alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar raped her at his home in 2014 when she had gone to meet him about a job.

The police had booked her father under the Arms Act. He died on April 9 of severe injuries.

Sub-inspectors Ashok Singh Bhadauriya and Kamta Prasad Singh, both from Makhi Police Station in Unnao district, were arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence, PTI reported. The two officers were among six who were suspended after the complainant’s father died in judicial custody. The police had also arrested the MLA’s brother Atul Sengar and four others for assaulting the man.

The case had attracted attention after the complainant alleged police inaction despite her approaching them several months earlier. She alleged she was raped in June 2017. The CBI arrested Kuldeep Singh Sengar on April 13.