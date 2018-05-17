The Congress on Thursday said it would stake claim to form the government in Goa, as it had emerged as the single-largest party after the 2017 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal too said it would seek to form the government in Bihar, as it had won the most seats in the 2015 elections.

These remarks, by Goa Congress Legislature Party chief Chandrakant Kavlekar and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, come after Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government, despite the party lacking a majority in the 224-strong state Assembly. BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa took oath as the chief minister on Thursday morning, after the Supreme Court refused to stay his swearing-in following a late-night hearing, subject to further orders.

The Congress has 16 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly. The BJP has 14 MLAs, but managed to form the government with support from local parties and independents.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal had won 80 seats in the 2015 Bihar elections, and formed an alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and the Congress. However, the coalition broke up in 2017, and the BJP with 53 seats supported the JD(U) to form a new government.

Kavlekar said the Congress would meet Goa Governor Mridula Sinha on Friday and submit a letter containing signatures of all 16 party MLAs, PTI reported. “The governor should invite us to form the government in Goa as per the precedent set by her Karnataka counterpart,” he added.

Kavlekar, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Goa legislature, said that once the governor administers the oath of office to the new chief minister, he will be able to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar claimed the party wanted to give the governor “an opportunity to rectify the mistake which she did last year”.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said at a press conference that party MLAs would meet Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik at 1 pm on Friday, ANI reported. He said the MLAs would demand that the JD(S)-BJP government be dissolved and the RJD invited to form the government.

“How will the BJP prove majority [in Karnataka]? [Party President] Amit Shah has only one formula – horse trading, or using central agencies against MLAs of other parties,” Yadav said. “It’s dictatorship by the BJP. If we are not united today, then just as it was Bihar yesterday and Karnataka today, it could be Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan tomorrow.”

Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma have also sought appointments with the governors of their states on Friday.