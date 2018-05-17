Ports in Gujarat have been put on alert after the India Meteorological Department issued a cyclone warning on Thursday. The cyclone, named Sagar, has appeared in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen and is expected to intensify because of a deep depression in the region. The agency asked fisherpeople not to venture into the Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas in the Arabian Sea in the next two days.

The Met department also warned that thunderstorm and squall were “very likely” to hit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The districts of Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar and Maharajganj may be affected, PTI reported. This comes a day after it forecast thunderstorms and squalls in the north and northwest regions of the country till Friday.

Meanwhile, a dust storm lashed parts of the New Delhi and the National Capital Region in the evening. The weather department has forecast a spell of rain accompanied by gusty winds 50 to 70 km per hour to hit the region by Thursday night.

An 18-year-old man was killed in Delhi on Wednesday after a powerful dust storm hit the city early in the morning. At least 13 people were injured in the city and its surrounding areas.

On Sunday, at least 80 people died in dust storms and thunderstorms in parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi. High-velocity winds had uprooted trees in New Delhi and some other parts of North India. Rail, road and air traffic were also severely affected. In the national Capital, at least 40 flights were diverted and 24 delayed.

Earlier this month, more than 100 people died and dozens were injured in squalls and sandstorms in parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.