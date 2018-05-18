Congress, RJD stake claim to form governments in Goa, Bihar
Former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh said that acting governor Jagdish Mukhi had promised to look into the Congress’ request to form the government.
The Congress staked claim to form the government on Friday. It made the move a day after Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government even though the party does not have majority.
The Congress won 16 seats in the 40-member legislature in the 2017 Assembly elections. The governor had, however, invited the BJP, which won 13 seats, to form the government in coalition with local parties.
The Congress Legislative Party, led by Chandrakant Kavlekar, met Governor Mridula Sinha at Raj Bhavan around noon and submitted a letter seeking an invitation to form the government, PTI reported. Fourteen of the party’s 16 legislators met the governor. One MLA is abroad and another legislator is in the hospital, PTI said.
“We requested the governor to follow the precedent of Karnataka and undo the mistake she had committed on March 12, 2017, when she invited the minority party to form the government,” Kavlekar said. “We have given her a time of seven days to revert.”
In Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav met Governor Satya Pal Malik in the afternoon and handed him a letter seeking to form the government. “If we are given a chance, we can easily clear the floor test,” Yadav said, according to ANI. “We have a total of 111 MLAs and some unhappy JD(U) MLAs are in contact with us.” A party seeking to form the government needs at least 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly.
The RJD won 80 seats in the 2015 Bihar elections, making it the single largest party. It formed the government with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and the Congress, but Kumar quit the alliance in 2017. The JD(U) then formed an alliance with the BJP to form a new government.
The Congress is also making an effort to form the government in Manipur. Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh told ANI that acting Governor Jagdish Mukhi had promised to look into the party’s request to form the government. However, it is not clear whether Singh formally met the Manipur governor to stake claim.