Haryana government suspends SSC chairperson for an allegedly derogatory exam question on Brahmins

The Haryana government on Thursday suspended Staff Selection Commission chairperson Bharat Bhushan Bharti for an allegedly derogatory question about Brahmins in an examination paper for junior engineers.
One of the multiple choice questions in the paper reportedly asked, “Which among the following is not a sign of bad omen in Haryana? An empty pitcher, a casket full of fuel, meeting a black Brahmin and the sight of a Brahmin girl.”
The decision to suspend Bharti was taken after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met representatives of Brahmin organisations in Chandigarh, The New Indian Express reported.
State Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said the government wanted a retired High Court judge to investigate the matter because the commission is an autonomous body, The Times of India reported. The government has also sought the advice of Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan in the matter, Sharma said.
Sharma said that the commission assigns the work of preparing the question paper to an independent firm, and instructs it to abstain from using objectionable language against any community, caste or organisation. The company, which prepared this question paper, has not been named, but the Haryana government has blacklisted it despite an apology, The Times of India reported.
A lesson in harnessing tremendous power to deliver high performance.
Gone are the days when the rich and successful would network during a round of golf, at least in the Silicon Valley. As reported by New York Times, ‘auto-racing has become a favourite hobby for the tech elites’. However, getting together on a race track would require a machine that provides control while testing extreme limits. Enter the Mercedes-AMG range of cars.
Mercedes-AMG’s rise from a racing outfit to a manufacturer of peak performance cars is dotted with innovations that have pushed the boundaries of engineering. While the AMG series promises a smooth driving experience, its core is made up of a passion for motorsports and a spirit that can be summarized in two words – power and performance. These integral traits draw like-minded people who share and express Mercedes-AMG’s style of performance.
The cars we drive say a lot about us, it’s been said. There are several qualities of an AMG performance luxury sedan that overlap with the qualities of its distinguished owner. For instance, creating an impression comes naturally to both, so does the ambition to always deliver an exceptional performance. However, the strongest feature is that both the owner and the AMG marque continually challenge themselves in pursuit of new goals, stretching the limits of performance.
This winning quality comes alive, especially, in the latest Mercedes-AMG marque – the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+. With the most powerful engine to have ever been installed in an E-class, this undisputed performance sedan promises immense power at the driver’s command. With 612 HP under its hood, the car achieves 0-100 km/h in just a few seconds - 3.4 to be precise. Moreover, the car comes with the latest driver-assistance technology that promises intelligent control and provides an agile and responsive ride.
But, the new AMG is not just about work (or traction in car lingo). One of its core features is to provide its owners a challenge on the race track. Its drift mode, which converts the vehicle into a pure rear-wheel drive, offers pure exhilaration and adds a work-play dynamic to the car. In that sense, the new AMG is a collaborator of sorts - one that partners with its owner to create an impression through performance. And on the weekends, the car pushes him/her to express absolute power using its race mode with a thunderous roar of the engine - the pure sound of adrenalin. This balance between work and play has been achieved using cutting-edge features in the car that together create an almost intuitive driver-machine relationship.
If you’re looking for a car that shares your enthusiasm for driving, you’ll find a partner in the new AMG. However, buying an AMG is not just about owning a powerhouse on wheels, it’s also about adopting a driving philosophy in which power is just the starting point - the main skill lies in how you manoeuvre that power on the road. A performance sedan in its sportiest form, Mercedes-AMG’s latest model takes vehicle performance to an unmatched level. A decade ago, this amount of speed and power in a luxury 4-door model would be un-thinkable.
The new Mercedes-AMG comes with a host of individualisation options through designo, the artistic side of Mercedes’s innovation, so the car becomes an extension of the owner’s distinctive personality. An expressive design with a new radiator grille and a muscular front apron showcase its athleticism. A new-age driver environment, widescreen cockpit, the AMG performance steering wheel and sports seat delivers an intensive driving experience. With the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, AMG has created an undisputed performance sedan that can rip the race track as well as provide reliable luxury sedan-duty. To know more about the most powerful E-class of all time, see here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes-Benz and not by the Scroll editorial team.