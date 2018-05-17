Centre to help Kerala after three people die of suspected nipah virus
State Health Minister KK Shailaja, however, said the cause of the deaths was yet be ascertained.
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Sunday said the Centre had asked the director of the National Centre for Disease Control to assist the state government in taking the required measures after at least three people died of a suspected nipah virus in Kerala.
There is no vaccine for either humans or animals at the moment, the World Health Organization said. Virology experts from Manipal and Apollo hospitals have collected blood samples of those affected. Doctors also suspect that it may be viral encephalitis-induced myocarditis and may have spread through birds or animals, reported the Hindustan Times.
The Director of Health service in Kerala, Dr RL Sarita, told reporters that the cause of the deaths was a “rare virus”. “We need to ascertain which type of virus caused the deaths,” she said, according to PTI. “Many viruses are zoonotic [a disease that can be transmitted from animals to people] types and some can be transmitted through bats.”
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja also said that the cause of the deaths was yet be ascertained. “The samples of the infected have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology [in Pune],” she said. “We are expecting results in a couple of days.”
Two brothers in their mid-twenties died of the disease on May 5 and May 18, followed by their aunt on May 19. The wife of one of the brothers, and their father are in hospital.
The health department has opened an isolation ward in Kozhikode Medical College and Hospital for the eight people who are in a critical condition and 25 more who are under observation. The state has formed a task force headed by Kozhikode District Collector UV Jose, and has cancelled the leaves of doctors and the paramedical staff. It is also seeking help from private hospitals.