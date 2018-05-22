Petrol and diesel prices rose for the ninth consecutive day across India. The price of a litre of petrol in Mumbai touched Rs 84.70 on Monday, while diesel will set customers in Mumbai back by Rs 72.48, the highest in the country. On May 20, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had promised a solution to rising petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol prices rose to Rs 76.97 in Delhi, Rs 79.53 in Kolkata and Rs 79.79 in Chennai. It was still the cheapest in Panaji at Rs 70.84.

In Delhi, diesel cost Rs 68.08, while it was Rs 70.63 in Kolkata and Rs 71.87 in Chennai. Diesel was cheapest in Port Blair at Rs 63.81 per litre.

State-run oil companies resumed the dynamic pricing mechanism on May 14 after prices were stable for 19 days. Retail prices were frozen between April 24 and May 13, when campaigning was on for the Karnataka Assembly elections. Oil companies are estimated to have lost about Rs 500 crore because of the price freeze for three weeks, PTI reported. International crude oil prices have risen in the period, while the rupee has fallen against the United States dollar – both factors make the fuels costlier.

Pradhan had acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the price rise. “Factors like less production of oil in OPEC [Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries] and hike in price of crude oil in international market affect the price,” ANI had quoted Pradhan as saying. “The Indian government will soon come out with a solution.”