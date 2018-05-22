The Congress on Tuesday appointed senior leader Digvijay Singh as its coordination committee chief for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. In a press release, the party also said that Jyotiraditya Scindia will lead its election campaign committee, and Suresh Pachauri will be the election planning committee chief.

The term of the 230-member Madhya Pradesh legislature will end in January 2019. Elections are likely to be held by the end of this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power in the state since 2003.

In April, Digvijay Singh, who was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1993 to 2003, had said that he was not in contention for the post this time, PTI reported. Instead, Singh said, he would travel across the state to unite his party to defeat the BJP.

“I will take up the challenge of putting all Congress workers together in each Assembly segment and district,” he said. “And for that, some senior party leaders, who are not aspirants of any ticket, Assembly or parliamentary elections, would work with me.”