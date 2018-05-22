SC grants protection against arrest to BJP leader who shared offensive post about women journalists
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to Bharatiya Janata Party leader S Ve Shekher who had shared a Facebook post with derogatory remarks about female journalists, reported PTI. The court also issued a notice to Tamil Nadu asking the state not to take any coercive action against the petitioner till the next hearing on June 1, reported Bar & Bench.
Shekher had approached the Madras High Court on April 24 seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Central Crime Branch in Chennai. On May 10, the High Court rejected Shekher’s bail plea.
A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha also issued notice to Tamil Nadu seeking its reply on a petition filed by Shekher challenging the May 10 order of the Madras High Court dismissing his petition seeking anticipatory bail.
The Tamil Nadu Journalist and Protection Association had filed a police complaint after Shekher shared a Facebook post on April 19 titled, “Madurai University, Governor and the Virgin Cheeks of a Girl”, from the account of a user named Thirumalai S, about Governor Banwarilal Purohit patting a journalist on her cheek during a press conference.
“Recent complaints show that they [journalists] cannot become reporters or anchors without sleeping with big shots,” the post read, according to NDTV.