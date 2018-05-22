Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, who will take oath as Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday, said on Tuesday that Congress leader G Parameshwara will be the deputy chief minister, NDTV reported.

Kumaraswamy also said the portfolios in the new Cabinet would be decided on Thursday, ANI reported. Kumaraswamy, whose party has formed an alliance with the Congress, said the new Speaker and deputy speaker of the Assembly would be elected on May 25.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader also said that there were no differences between his party and the Congress. There were reports that the Congress wanted two deputy chief ministers.

The Congress will get 24 out of 34 Cabinet berths while the other 10 will go to the Janata Dal (Secular), according to NDTV. The Speaker shall be from the Congress party and the deputy speaker from the Janata Dal (Secular).

Kumaraswamy met the Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Monday, and invited them to his oath-taking ceremony. At that time, he had said that the modalities of the Cabinet would be decided on Tuesday.