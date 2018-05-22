Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday directed the excise commissioner to issue a clarification saying there was no ban on playing recorded music at pubs and restaurants. This comes just days after the Delhi excise department told pubs and restaurants serving alcohol in the city to refrain from playing recorded music.

In a letter to excise commissioner Amzad Tak, Sisodia said that the excise department had issued the order without “its file being shown to him”. Sisodia holds additional charge of the department, reported PTI.

“Considering the confusion created by misinterpretation of the order, the excise department needs to issue a clarification order with respect to above [ban on playing recorded music],” Sisodia said. He also asked the excise commissioner to submit a compliance report on Wednesday.

In a circular dated May 16, the excise department said that only hotels and restaurants that possess the L-17 licence – the most common category of permit – could play live music. Excise department officials said that the notice banning recorded music was issued after complaints by residents in areas such as Greater Kailash. The M Block market in Greater Kailash has several pubs and eateries.