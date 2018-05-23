Delhi recorded a heatwave for the first time this summer on Tuesday and the highest temperature of the season so far, at 44 degrees Celsius. The temperature is likely to rise to 45 degrees on Wednesday, IANS reported, quoting an India Meteorological Department official.

Heat wave conditions are likely to continue for at least a week, officials said. For Wednesday, the IMD forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder lightning in Delhi.

“Wednesday is likely to see mercury around 44 to 45 degrees, however on Thursday, temperatures may slightly drop due to the possibility of trace rain,” India Meteorological Department scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said. “However, that would happen towards evening after maximum temperatures would have been recorded.”

Heat waves will again return after Thursday evening, and will last till the end of the month, Srivastava said.

On Tuesday, Palam was the hottest part of the national capital, recording 46 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the season’s average. Ayanagar, Ridge area and Narela recorded temperatures above 44 degrees. The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures were three to five degrees above the normal in most parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the IMD said.

“The days are expected to get warmer and dry as the week unfolds, the northwesterly winds are likely to continue,” Skymet director Mahesh Palawat told IANS. “Around May 29, there are slight chances of thundershower that may bring some respite to the city.”