The World Bank on Tuesday failed to reach a consensus with a Pakistani delegation on the future of the Indus Waters Treaty and “the way forward”. The organisation said that its role in the matter was limited and procedural.

The Indus Waters Treaty divides the flow of six rivers between India and Pakistan. According to the pact, India controls Beas, Ravi and Sutlej while Pakistan holds reign over Indus, Chenab and Jhelum.

The World Bank had coordinated negotiations between the nations to ink the accord in 1960. “The World Bank will continue to work with both countries to resolve the issues in an amicable manner and in line with the Treaty provisions,” a statement said.

On May 21, state-run Radio Pakistan had reported that Islamabad would approach the World Bank after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kishanganga hydroelectric power station on May 19 during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan had said the construction of the dam violates the treaty.

In January 2017, Pakistan asked India to suspend the ongoing construction of the Kishanganga and Ratle hydro-power projects. It asked the World Bank to set up a court of arbitration to mediate the dispute over the Indus Waters Treaty.

In August, the World Bank said India was allowed to construct hydroelectric power plants on the tributaries of the Jhelum and Chenab rivers under the treaty, but with certain restrictions. India and Pakistan, however, disagree about which features of the hydroelectric power plants could violate the provisions of the treaty.