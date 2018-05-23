Former Supreme Court judge CK Prasad has been appointed the chairperson of the Press Council of India for a second term, PTI reported on Wednesday. He was appointed to the post in November 2014 after Justice Markanday Katju stepped down.

A three-member committee headed by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu approved Prasad’s nomination during a meeting last week, PTI reported. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting made the announcement in a notification dated May 22.

According to the Press Council Act, the media watchdog shall have 29 members, including the chairperson. In March, the government notified the names of eight nominated members of the reconstituted council. Twenty other names are yet to be announced.

Last month, journalists from eight media bodies expressed grave concern about the decisions that Prasad had made to form the 13th Press Council. The procedures he had followed while reconstituting the council cast doubts over the council’s autonomy, the journalists claimed. Prasad had “overlooked precedence and adopted a process to keep out certain media associations and candidates”, they alleged. The eight groups asked the government to intervene and “restore the credibility and sanctity of the Press Council of India”.