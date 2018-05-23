Suspected Maoists planted explosives inside a farmhouse owned by a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, ahead of Chief Minister Raman Singh’s visit to the area, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting police officials. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The farmhouse, located at Bodanaar village in Takodi police station area belongs to BJP MP Vikram Usendi, who represents the Kanker constituency.

A police official from Takodi area, where the farmhouse is located, said that the Maoists forced the security guard at the farmhouse to leave the place and then targeted it with Improvised Explosive Devices. Two rooms at the farmhouse were damaged.

“Extra police personnel have been deployed in Bodanaar village after the incident and a combing operation is going on,” he said. The official added that security forces have also intensified patrolling in the area.

Raman Singh is presently at Antagarh, around 15 km from the village, on a “Vikas Yatra” ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. An ANI tweet showed a leaflet found at the site urging people to boycott the chief minister’s yatra. The leaflet bears the signature of the BKP (Maoist) organisation.