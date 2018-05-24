After uproar over the conditions put before Congress President Rahul Gandhi for holding a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on June 6, the district administration has brought down the conditions from 19 to five in a new order on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Congress planned the rally on June 6 to mark the first anniversary of the death of five farmers during a police firing, which led to massive violence.

As per the conditions, there shall be no brandishing of firearms, slogans must not hurt anyone’s religious feelings, no incident should give rise to communal or law and order situation, use of loudspeakers shall be as per the directives set by the Supreme Court and a fresh application has to be filed to seek additional permission for the use of venue, the Hindustan Times reported.

In the previous order, the sub-divisional officer of Malhargarh had set 19 conditions before the rally organisers, including constructing a tent of not more than 15 feet x 15 feet frame, restricting the use of DJ sound system, and loudspeakers within the range of 7.5 decibel to 10 decibel.

“It [the earlier order] was a technical mistake made by a clerical staff,” Mandsaur Collector Om Prakash Shrivastav told The Hindu. “Probably by mistake they issued the set of orders, which are usually meant for protest. We have issued a fresh order today for them [Congress] to hold a rally at Pipliya Mandi.” Shrivastava said the Congress will have to seek permission from the state’s higher education department to use the ground at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Degree College.

The Congress criticised the guidelines. “If the letter issuing directives to Rahul Gandhi’s Mandsaur rally is true, then it is clear that the writer [of the letter] has lost their discretion completely,” former Union minister P Chidambaram said on Twitter. “The one who wrote the letter and his patrons should immediately study the Article 19(1) of the Constitution.”

पत्र के लेखक और उनके रहनुमा को तत्काल ही संविधान के अनुच्छेद 19 (1) का अध्ययन करना चाहिए| — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 23, 2018

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath said the state government was trying to disrupt Gandhi’s public meeting with the farmers. “The Shivraj Singh-led government, which denied Rahul Gandhi the permission to enter Mandsaur after firing on farmers, is now planning to disrupt Gandhi’s public meeting and suppress farmers’ voice on the pretext of conditions,” he said on Twitter. “Would the same set of conditions apply for PM Modi and other BJP leaders’ public meetings?”

BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said that the police and district administration decide the arrangements for the rally. “Rahul Gandhi is not above the law and no one makes rules specially meant for him,” he told News18.