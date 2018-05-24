The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Centre’s plea seeking modification of its order which asked the Delhi Development Authority to take suggestions from the public on amending the Master Plan-2021 for the city, PTI reported. The Centre said that there was no need to take suggestions from the public as the Delhi Development Authority had done this earlier.

The Master Plan-2021 is a blueprint for urban planning and expansion in the national Capital.

On March 6, the Supreme Court stayed further amendments to the master plan. On March 15, the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to give Delhi’s residents 15 days to file their objections to the proposed amendments. This new action plan must be published in leading newspapers in Hindi and English for three consecutive days, the court added.

In February, the Centre told the top court that a special task force would be set up to oversee the enforcement of laws regulating unauthorised construction and encroachments in Delhi and look into the safety of buildings that have been built legally.