Investigators on Thursday concluded that the missile that brought down a Malaysia Airlines flight over Ukraine in 2014 was from the Russian side, Reuters reported. The Netherlands national police’s crime squad said the missile was fired from Russia’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade. All 298 people on board the Boeing 777 that was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were killed in the incident.

A joint investigating team comprising officials from the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia and Ukraine have been examining the case for four years. “All the vehicles in a convoy carrying the missile were part of the Russian armed forces”, said Dutch crime squad’s chief, Wilbert Paulissen. Russia has denied any role in the incident.

Russia had said that none of its missiles were used to bring down the flight, its investigation had indicated that the flight was hit by a BUK missile fired from rebel-held territory in Ukraine, BBC reported.