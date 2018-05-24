Kanwar Hasan, the candidate of the Lok Dal party for the bye-election in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana Lok Sabha constituency pulled out of the race on Thursday and announced his support for Rashtriya Lok Dal nominee Tabassum Hasan. The election will take place on May 28 and results will be out on May 31.

The Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress and the Nishad Party have also supported Tabassum Hasan’s candidature, in an effort to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mriganka Singh, NDTV reported. The bye-poll has been necessitated by the death of sitting MP Hukum Singh, Mriganka Singh’s father, earlier this year.

Kanwar Hasan’s withdrawal from the race could prevent a splitting of Muslim votes, which was possible if he and Tabassum Hasan, who is also his sister-in-law, had contested separately. The Opposition is looking to continue its string of bye-poll victories in Uttar Pradesh, after defeating the BJP in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies earlier this year.

The Kairana Lok Sabha constituency has 16 lakh voters. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has been campaigning heavily in the constituency. On Tuesday, he said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s hands were “stained with the blood of the victims of the Muzaffarnagar riots”. He also claimed that the Opposition unites only during the elections, as they have “nothing to do” with development and good governance.

Bye-elections will also be held in the Noorpur Assembly constituency on May 28. BJP MLA Lokendra Singh had died in a road accident earlier this year, necessitating the bye-poll here. In the constituency, the BJP’s Avani Singh will contest against Samajwadi Party candidate Naim-ul-Hasan, the Hindustan Times reported.