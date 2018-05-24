The University Grants Commission on Wednesday approved regulations that will allow educational institutions to offer graduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes online. Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed it as a “landmark reform”.

In a landmark reform in the field of Higher Education, University Grants Commission has approved UGC (Online Courses) Regulations. There was no such regulations earlier. @ugc_india #TransformingIndia #ugconlinecourses — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 24, 2018

Today's decision will help top rated institutions to offer Certificate, Diploma & Degree Programmes in full-fledged online mode in only those disciplines in which it has already been offering the same or similar Programmes /Courses at graduation level in regular mode.@ugc_india — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 24, 2018

Universities, however, can offer an online programme in a particular discipline only if it already has regular courses in it, Javadekar said. “Even students outside India can learn from Indian universities in online mode,” he added. “The best Indian institutions can reach out to students anywhere in the country and abroad.”

Any educational institution can apply for permission to offer online programmes under the UGC (Online Courses) Regulations, 2018, if it has been in existence for at least five years and is accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, with a minimum score of 3.26 out of four, PTI reported. Online degrees are permitted in all disciplines except the engineering, medicine, dental, pharmacy, nursing, architecture and physiotherapy fields.