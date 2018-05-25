At least 15 people were injured after an explosion at an Indian restaurant in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga on Thursday, Global News reported. Three people are in a critical condition, paramedics said.

An improvised explosive device was used to carry out the explosion at Bombay Bhel restaurant around 10.30 pm (Friday 8 am Indian Standard Time), CBC Canada quoted the police as saying.

The police tweeted that they were looking for two men who reportedly fled the area immediately after the incident. They were wearing hoodies and had their faces covered. The plaza where the explosion took place has been sealed off, the police added.