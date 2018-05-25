Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina arrived in Santiniketan on Friday to attend the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present on the occasion, and was the first chief minister to be invited for the ceremony since the 1970s, The Indian Express reported.

Visva Bharati is the only central university with the prime minister as its chancellor.

The two prime ministers will inaugurate the Bangladesh Bhavan museum inside the campus, ANI reported. The Rs 25-crore museum, dedicated to the 1971 war, is funded by Bangladesh.

Hasina is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. She will also visit the ancestral home of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Kolkata. She is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with Modi.

Meanwhile, Banerjee expressed her displeasure at the decision to defer the Desikottam award, the highest award given by the university to eminent personalities. Sabuj Kali Sen, the vice chancellor of the university, said on Thursday that the ceremony was being deferred because of paucity of time, PTI reported. Modi was supposed to give away the award.

In May, the institution’s academic council had approved the Desikottam award for actor Amitabh Bachchan, author Amitav Ghosh and poet Gulzar, among others.

Banerjee said she was shocked at the ceremony being postponed. “I am unhappy,” she said. “Those who were supposed to get the award are not getting it. Amitabh Bachchan’s name was there, Dwijen Mukherjee’s name was there. They are above politics. They deserve it. They should have got it.”

She added: “I do not want to go into the reasons why they are not getting the award. I am shocked.”

The university has not given any official explanation for deferring the ceremony.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi arrives in Shanti Niketan to attend the convocation of Visva Bharati University, received by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/dnDE1pZmyf — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2018